Community Bank of Raymore Buys 77 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

