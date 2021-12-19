Community Bank of Raymore Sells 6,263 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.89 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,581 shares of company stock worth $15,949,958. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

