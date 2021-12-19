Comparing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and RedBall Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 9.56 -$13.95 million ($0.11) -1,497.32 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -0.51% N/A -0.15% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and RedBall Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $211.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats RedBall Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

