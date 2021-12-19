Comparing Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82

3D Systems currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $61.27, indicating a potential upside of 119.67%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $557.24 million 5.00 -$149.59 million $2.46 8.87 Squarespace $621.15 million 6.23 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 48.39% 0.72% 0.48% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Squarespace beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

