Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMPX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.