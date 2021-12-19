Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $33.46

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.46, but opened at $31.00. Construction Partners shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

