Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 447,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 572.6 days.

Shares of CTTAF stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $158.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

