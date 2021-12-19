Contrasting Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and The Korea Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.74%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The Korea Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.10 $6.36 million $1.41 11.34 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Korea Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 52.53% 10.79% 5.24% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The Korea Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services. The company was founded on August 29, 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

