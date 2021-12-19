Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

