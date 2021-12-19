Cormark Increases Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$16.25

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

