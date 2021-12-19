Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

