Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,285,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

