Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,085,000 after purchasing an additional 418,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.15.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.