Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,638.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $30.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

