Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $547.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

