Costello Asset Management INC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.