Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.00 ($76.40).

ETR 1COV opened at €51.96 ($58.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.53. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

