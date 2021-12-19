Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

NLLSF stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

