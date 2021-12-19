Critical Analysis: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) and Its Peers

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS: CYRBY) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million $341.44 million 2.73 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 23.51

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors 3561 14521 14350 351 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 111.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações rivals beat Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

