Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,990. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

