CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,447,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 1,048,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

