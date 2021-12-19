CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 904,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

