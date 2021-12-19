CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Tuesday. 2,618,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,483. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. CYBIN INC. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $11,036,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

