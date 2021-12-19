Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) to “Outperform”

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $9.03.
About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd.
