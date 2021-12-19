Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) to “Outperform”

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

