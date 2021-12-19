DAOstack (GEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $173,776.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $173,776.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,911.25 or 0.99517688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032543 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.00909276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

