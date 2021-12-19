David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $74.12 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Ciena by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

