Dean D’angelo Buys 1,600 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $20,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean D’angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Dean D’angelo acquired 1,167 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $14,995.95.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.61 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.