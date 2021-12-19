DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $614,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

