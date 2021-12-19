DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $665,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $252,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

