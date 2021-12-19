DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

