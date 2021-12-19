DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,091 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

