DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $818,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

