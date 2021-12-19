DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.08. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.