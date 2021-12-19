Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($156.18) to €135.00 ($151.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $$107.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

