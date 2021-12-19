Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.06.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. NIO has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.