Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

DVN traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 20,555,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

