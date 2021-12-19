DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report sales of $181.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.27 million to $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $558.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $794.52 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,970 shares during the period.

DRH traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,131,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,123. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

