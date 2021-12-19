DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DDCCF opened at $16.50 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

