DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
DDCCF opened at $16.50 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.
About DIC Asset
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.