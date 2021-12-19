DigitalBits Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $290.69 million and $1.12 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00278248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000195 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

