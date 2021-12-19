Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,432.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

