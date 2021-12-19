Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 4025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

DDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.