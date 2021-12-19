DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $251.33 Average PT from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

