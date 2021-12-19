Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 26.8% in November

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 173,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $8.14 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

