Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $350.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.52 million and the lowest is $313.30 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $301.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $86.22 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

