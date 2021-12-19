Dover (NYSE:DOV) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.08.

DOV opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43. Dover has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

