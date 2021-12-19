Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.66 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.