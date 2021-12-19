DRI Healthcare Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
