DRI Healthcare Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.