Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Position Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $62.09 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

