DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

