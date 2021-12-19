Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,740,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

